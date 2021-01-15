Injustice to Kodagu from BJP-led government: Ganesh

Kodagu district has been facing injustice with the denial of a ministerial berth. The voters who have been supporting the BJP have been fooled, said JD(S) district unit president K M B Ganesh.

The BJP has been neglecting Kodagu district. The BJP considers MLAs from the district as numbers needed to form the government.

“The BJP has been trying to rake up emotional issues in the district for political mileage. By not giving ministerial berth during the second cabinet expansion, the BJP has done injustice to the people of the district. Kodagu is being orphaned by the BJP. Those who have no knowledge of the problems faced by people in the district are given the responsibility of district in-charge minister,” he alleged.

During the previous elections, H D Kumaraswamy had promised a ministerial berth if JD(S) was elected to power from the district. Unfortunately, the voters had trusted the BJP and elected BJP MLAs, he said.

When the Congress was in power, three ministerial berths were given to Kodagu. Though JD(S) wanted to give a ministerial berth, there was no JD(S) MLA from the district, he added.