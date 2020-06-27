‘Inpatient service to resume at Wenlock Hospital soon’

District In-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said that the inpatient service will begin soon at the district Wenlock Hospital.

Poojary, while presiding over a meeting to review the Covid-19 situation in the district, observed that no sooner Wenlock Hospital was declared as designated hospital to treat Covid patients in the final week of March, all other services at the hospital were stopped.

Realising that poor patients were facing hardships in availing treatment, officials initiated outpatient services in the hospital. On average, 250 patients were receiving treatment as outpatients daily.

A decision will soon be taken to launch inpatient service for a minimum of 100 patients, the minister assured.

On the Covid situation, he said that 378 patients had been discharged as on Friday. The district has four private and one government laboratory for testing Covid samples.

DK Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh said that private hospitals can admit Covid patients but the medical expenses should be borne by the patients.

Patients under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme can be treated at a private hospital, with a referral from the department of health and family welfare.

DK District Health Officer Dr Ramachandra Bayari said private medical colleges in the district had come forward to treat Covid patients. With this, about 800 beds will be available for treatment in medical college hospitals across the district.