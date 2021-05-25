INS Shardul with liquid oxygen tankers, liquid oxygen reaches New Mangalore Port

Indian Naval ship INS Shardul arrived in New Mangalore Port on Tuesday with medical equipment including oxygen tankers and oxygen cylinders.

The ship contained 11 liquid oxygen tankers, two semi-trailers with liquid oxygen and 1200 oxygen cylinders. This was a gift from the Indian Community Support Group in Kuwait. Indian Red Cross Society DK Chairman Shantharam Shetty, Honorary Secretary Prabhakar Sharma and Indian Red Cross Society Karnataka State Management Committee member Yathish Baikampady received the Consignment.

ADGP Prathap Reddy, Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V, Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar, DCP Hariram Shankar, Coast Guard Commander Venkatesh were present.

The Navy had deployed nine warships under Operation Samudra Setu to ferry oxygen containers/cylinders/concentrators and related equipment from friendly foreign countries.

Already, New Mangalore Port had handled INS Talwar', carrying 40 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen from Bahrain; INS Tarab and INS Kochi with 100 MT medical oxygen from Kuwait recently.