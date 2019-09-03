'Instal CCTV camera, fibre wall with metal grills'

MLA D Vedavyas Kamath said that the Nethravathi bridge near Jeppinamogaru should have CCTV cameras and fibre walls with metal grills on both sides, to prevent people from committing suicide.

Cafe Coffee Day founder V G Siddhartha had jumped to death from the bridge on July 29 night.

Since then, four more people have jumped from the bridge and one was rescued.

Kamath held a discussion with Deputy Commissioner S Sasikanth Senthil to take precautionary measures to prevent the bridge from getting the tag of a suicide point.

“I have proposed the installation of CCTV cameras on two one-way bridges and fibre walls with metal grills on both sides of the two bridges. The height of the walls must be five to six feet tall,” said the MLA.

“The transparent wall will ensure that people can enjoy the beauty of the river from the bridge. I have directed officials to prepare an action plan for both works to be taken up in the next few months,” the legislator has added.