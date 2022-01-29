Insult to Ambedkar condemned

Insult to Ambedkar condemned

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jan 29 2022, 23:59 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2022, 00:35 ist

Former MLA J R Lobo and District Congress Committee president and MLC Harish Kumar condemned the move of the Raichur district judge who had the photo of Dr B R Ambedkar removed during Republic Day celebrations. 

Lobo told reporters that it is a tragedy that a judge who had studied the Constitution and used the same while delivering justice was engaged in such an act.

It is an insult to the Constitution and also an unpardonable mistake, he said.

“In such a scenario, who will protect the Constitution in India? The High Court and Supreme Court should ensure that such incidents of disrespect to Ambedkar do not recur in the future,” he urged.

Harish Kumar in a press release said that the act of the judge has hurt the public. The public has the highest respect for the judiciary.

“We are confident that the Supreme Court will review the incident. Showing disrespect to B R Ambedkar is a serious issue. The High Court also should make a decision,” he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Dr B R Ambedkar
Insulted
Republic Day celebrations
Raichur district judge
J R Lobo
Mangaluru

Related videos

What's Brewing

Loss, meet love…

Loss, meet love…

Research hints at factors affecting long Covid chances

Research hints at factors affecting long Covid chances

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos: An exercise in image control

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos: An exercise in image control

Anxiety, concern: Ukrainians in Poland on Russia threat

Anxiety, concern: Ukrainians in Poland on Russia threat

A slice of Gandhara in Kanaganahalli

A slice of Gandhara in Kanaganahalli

What's known about 'stealth' version of Omicron?

What's known about 'stealth' version of Omicron?

 