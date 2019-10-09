Inter-district badminton tourney on Oct 12, 13

A two-day inter-district badminton tournament will be organised by Mangala Badminton Association (MBA) in memory of Late Dr Rajesh Bhat at the U S Mallya Indoor Stadium in Ballalbagh on October 12 and 13.

As many as 250 participants from Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts have registered their names for the tournament.

C S Bhandary, MBA president, said the tournament will be organised in U-13, U-16, U-19, men’s and women’s singles and doubles, 35-plus men’s doubles and 45-plus men doubles categories. It will give young players an opportunity to play with top players.

MLA D Vedavyas Kamath will inaugurate the conference. DKDBA President A Sadananda Shetty will preside over the prize distribution programme.

