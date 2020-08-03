Intermittent rain continues to lash DK

Intermittent rain continued to lash Dakshina Kannada on Monday.

Following the heavy rain in the Ghat region for two days, the inflow of water to Kumaradhara has increased. The Snanaghatta at Subrahmanya is inundated. Last year, the Snanaghatta had inundated several times during the corresponding period.

Due to the lockdown, the devotees were not allowed to take Theerthasnana (holy dip) at Kukke Subrahmanya. However, with the change in guidelines, it is allowed from August 1, resulting, a large number of devotees visiting the area for the Theerthasnana.

Electric poles were damaged after a coconut tree fell near the lake of Sri Bhagavathi temple at Sasihithlu.

In the past 24 hours (ending 8.30 am on Monday), Dakshina Kannada district has received 52.6 mm rainfall. Belthangady received highest of 60.9 mm followed by Sullia-52.2 mm, Bantwal-51.9 mm, Puttur-51.1 mm and Mangaluru-46.9 mm.

The water level in River Nethravathi stood at 5.2 metres in Bantwal (the dangerous mark is 8.5 metre) while it was 10 metre in Uppinangady (the dangerous level is 31.5 metre). The water level in Kumaradhara stood at 10 metres in Uppinangady (the danger level is 26.5 metre).

A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team visited sea erosion-affected Munda beach in Sasihithlu on Sunday. Reviewing the area, team Commandant Gopal Meena said the NDRF was ready to tackle all rain-related eventualities.

In Udupi

Meanwhile, the rain intensified in Udupi district as well. Kundapura, Karkala, Baindoor, Udupi, Hebri, Kaup, Brahmavar experienced bountiful downpour.

In the past 24 hours, Udupi district received an average of 4.6 cm rainfall. IMC has sounded orange alert until August 7 in the coastal belt with heavy rain lashing the region.