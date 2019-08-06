Intermittent rain in DK, Udupi

Intermittent rain lashed different parts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on Monday.

In the last 24 hours, Dakshina Kannada received an average rainfall of 57.7 mm. Bantwal and Puttur taluks have received the highest rainfall of 69.1 mm followed by Mangaluru—61.2 mm, Belthangady—52.4 mm and Sullia—36.9 mm.

Water-level in River Nethravathi stood at 5.8 metre in Bantwal.

Owing to lack of stormwater drains, rainwater was seen flowing on the road, thus inconveniencing the motorists and pedestrians in Mangaluru.

Houses were damaged after lightning struck at them in Aksharanagara in Pavoor. Inverters of six houses have been damaged.

In addition, switchboards and fans have also been damaged.

The wall of a house belonging to one Ahmmed Kunhi was also damaged.

In Udupi

Heavy rain lashed Udupi on Monday. Sea erosion has intensified at Padubidri. The downpour in Byndoor has inundated many low-lying areas and water flowed on the road.

Udupi, Kundapura, Karkala, Brahmavar, Kaup and Hebri taluks received good rainfall.

Two houses in Byndoor and one in Brahmavar were partially damaged due to the downpour.

In the last 24 hours, Udupi district has received an average rainfall of 56.1 mm.