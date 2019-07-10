Intermittent rain lashes DK, Udupi

After a lull, intermittent rain lashed different parts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts since Tuesday night.

The downpour contributed to a dip in mercury level and an increase in the water-level in the Nethravathi, Phalguni and Kumaradhara rivers in Dakshina Kannada.

In the past 24 hours, rainfall details in hoblis of Dakshina Kannada are as follows: Belthangady—99 mm, Kokkada—84 mm, Venur—93 mm, Bantwal—68 mm, Panemangalore—58 mm, Vittal—54 mm, Mangalore A —40 mm, Mangalore B—43 mm, Gurpura —53 mm, Surathkal—55 mm, Moodbidri—73 mm, Puttur—62 mm, Kadaba—68 mm, Uppinangady—72 mm, Sullia—53 mm and Panaje —63 mm.

Houses damaged

A house was partially damaged when a retaining wall collapsed at Parapade 3rd Cross at Akasha Bhavana. The house is owned by Sudheer. The asbestos sheet of the house was damaged.

Two houses were damaged at Kulavooru in Bajpe. The asbestos sheet of a house owned by Rama Poojary flew off at Attepadavu. As a result, the walls of the house are damaged.

A huge banyan tree crashed down on the house of Raviraj Acharya in Ballaje in Kulavooru.

Heavy wind blew away the asbestos sheets of a building and damaged three cars at Kotekar Beeri on Tuesday. The asbestos sheet of Ambedkar Kaigarika Sangha was blown off by the wind and fell on a compound wall of a school located 100 metres away from the building. The sheets of three more shops also flew off and fell on the cars parked near the building.

In addition, sea erosion continued at Ullal – Ucchila areas. A tree fell on the Haladi Railway Station Road in Puttur and choked the movement of vehicles for some time. Another tree fell on a house at Karmala in Puttur taluk, damaging the kitchen and toilet of the house.

Udupi

Udupi district received an average of 122 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours. Udupi taluk received 120.8 mm, Kundapur got 123.3 mm and Karkala got 121.3 mm rain.

As many as 19 cases of rain damage were reported in the district, including partial damage to houses and cattle sheds. A house and cattle shed belonging to Manjamma in Shiroor in Byndoor were partially damaged.

The rooftop house of Vanamala Chandrashekhar was also partially damaged. The shop belonging to Surekha at Kirimanjeshwar was damaged when a coconut tree fell on it. The house belonging to Karunakaran in Jadkal village was damaged, following gusty wind.

In Udupi, the house belonging to Umesh Saliyan in Kadekaru was damaged due to heavy rain coupled with strong wind. In Kundapur, gusty wind and heavy rain damaged houses in Keradi, Kavradi, Kenchanur, Hombadi-Mandadi, Gujjadi, Holnadu and Hosuru villages.