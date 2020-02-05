Iranian fishermen seek discharge under Foreigners Act

Fifteen Iranian fishermen, presently lodged in the district jail, moved an application before the JMFC (III Court) and sought to be discharged under the Foreigners Act on Tuesday.

New Delhi-based advocate Karan Pal Singh, appearing on behalf of the 15 Iranian fishermen, had objected to the charge sheet being filed against the Iranian fishermen under both Foreigners Act and Maritime Zone of Indian Act 1981. “The fishermen should have been charged under the Maritime Zone of Indian Act or under the Foreigners Act in the charge sheet, filed by Karnataka State Coastal Security Police (KSCSP),” Singh argued.

Singh, countering the prosecution’s justifications, pointed out that the Iranian fishermen were arrested while illegally fishing in Indian waters, about 168 nautical miles off the Mangaluru coast near Gayathri Island. “The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Deputy Commandant Kuldeep Sharma had filed a written complaint against the 15 Iranian fishermen to KSCP station in Mangaluru under the Maritime Zone Act. The KSCP later added the Foreigners Act while framing the charge sheet,” he pointed out.

“Thus, the Iranian fishermen should be discharged (acquitted) under the stringent Foreigners Act,” he argued in the JMFC (III Court).

With the prosecution seeking additional time, the case was posted to February 11 for further hearing.

Singh, who was assisted by local advocate Gayathri, later told DH that the Iran Embassy had appointed him to secure the release of the Iranian fishermen. “I am in constant touch and keep interacting with the Embassy on a weekly basis,” he said.

The advocate, after arguing the case, returned to New Delhi by the evening flight.