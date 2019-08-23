Iskcon to organise Janmashtami celebrations today

International Society for Krishna Consciousness (Iskcon) on Arya Samaja Road will celebrate Sri Krishna Janmashtami at Koragappa Kalyana Mantapa, Gokarnanatheshwara Temple in Kudroli on Saturday.

Cultural programes like Krishna Vesha, coloring and painting competitions for children will be held from 9 am to 1 pm.

This will be followed by the prize distribution of the ‘Heritage Fest’, an inter-school competition, which was held recently at Ramakrishna Higher Primary School, Bunts Hostel, Mangaluru.

The Iskcon had conducted different events like Gita Shloka chanting, classical dance, folk dance, rhymes, story telling, essay writing, vocal music etc., for 700 students from 30 schools in and around Mangaluru.

Japa Mantapam, an exclusive 108 step-mantapam, will be created to facilitate the chanting of the lords holy name by all. ‘Donna Prasadam’ for all the devotees is also arranged.

There will be a special swing for Little baby Krishna and people can offer “Jhulan Seva” to Lord Krishna on the occasion.

Devotees can also offer Pushpanjali Seva to Lord Krishna during the same time on this day. Grand Maha Abhisheka of Sri Krishna Balaram will be held at 9 pm.