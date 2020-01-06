Janata adalat on police firing

A Janata adalat on the violence and police firing that claimed two lives in Mangaluru when the protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act on December 19 turned violent, began under the presidentship of retired Supreme Court judge V Gopal Gowda, on Monday.

When the police and hotel owners objected to the adalat, it was stopped for a brief period. When the situation eased, the adalat commenced once again.

The adalat was organised by Indian Social Institute’s Listening Post in Mangaluru.

Mangaluru North Police Inspector Govindaraju on Sunday had served a notice to organiser Ashok Maridas stating that the hearing should not be organised when the magisterial inquiry into the incident is underway. The copy of the notice was handed over to the owner of the hotel.

When the meeting and hearing commenced, the police directed the hotel staff to stop the hearing. There was tension when Surya Hotel manager Taranath Shetty visited the spot and objected to the ongoing hearing.

Retired judge V Gopal Gowda, senior advocate B T Venkatesh and senior journalist Sugata Srinivasaraju conducted the adalat.

V Gopala Gowda said, “We have come to listen to the people to know the truth on behalf of an NGO. If we are denied permission, we will sit under a tree and hold a meeting.”

The adalat was attended by the family of those killed, members of various organisations and those who were injured in the lathi-charge. Eyewitnesses and family members of those killed levelled allegations against the police personnel.