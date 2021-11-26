JD(S) candidate withdraws nomination

Madikeri,
  Nov 26 2021
JD(S) candidate Isac Khan who had filed his nomination for the election to the Legislative Council from local bodies constituency in Kodagu has withdrawn his nomination. 

There are rumours that Congress leaders have been successful in making the JD(S) candidate withdraw his nomination. 

Suja Kushalappa from BJP and Dr Mantar Gowda from Congress are in the fray. 

MLC Veena Achaiah, former MLC Arun Machaiah and leader H S Chandramouli had discussed with JD(S) district unit president K M B Ganesh about withdrawing the nominations. 

Isac Khan said, “BJP would have been benefited if I was in the race. The party workers have also criticised the same as it would help the BJP. Hence, I decided to withdraw my nomination. H D Kumaraswamy and Prajwal Revanna had called me and directed me to withdraw the nomination.” 

