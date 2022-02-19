Justice Abdul Nazeer raises concern over health of society

Supreme Court Judge Justice Abdul Nazeer expressed concerns about the health of society that have arisen as a result of the need to establish Pocso courts and the growing number of pending litigations.

Speaking at the inauguration of the newly built second district and sessions courts, the Supreme Court judge said that there is something wrong with the society's thought process. The establishment of a Pocso court is not a happy development.

A large number of pending lawsuits indicate that there is no peace in society. The number of courts and infrastructural facilities is growing in response to the increased demand caused by pending litigation, he said.

He urged the judiciary to expedite the process of providing justice.

There are two critical points to remember when it comes to the judiciary. Exclusions from dockets and docket explosions. Due to the district's high literacy rate, advocates in Udupi are meticulously using Order 12 CPC, resulting in a docket explosion. Both criminal and civil cases are harmful to society, he added.

The judge said that more courts for civil cases can be accepted, but not for criminal offences.

He also requested that the PWD minister secure a building for the advocate association's office.

According to High Court Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, the temple town has a wonderful historical legacy. The first court was established in the 18th century at Barkur, and it was later relocated to Udupi in 1898.

He also urged the government to improve infrastructure because the judiciary is important.

He also urged his subordinates to keep the courts in a functional state, emphasizing that hygiene should be prioritized.

PWD Minister C C Patil said that from 2014 to 2021, Rs 16,015 crore worth of works for the judiciary have been carried out. A total of 770 works have been undertaken, with only 240 yet to be completed.

According to the minister, 968 footbridges worth 25 crore are being built in the state.

He added that the government is determined to provide basic infrastructure to various sectors in the state.