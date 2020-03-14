Justice Nazeer inaugurates Pocso Court in Udupi

Supreme Court Judge Justice S Abdul Nazeer said the increasing number of cases registered under the Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act does not indicate a healthy society.

“Setting up a dedicated Pocso Court is both a welcome and a backward step. Hope the dedicated court will render justice to minor victims and eradicate crimes against children,” he said after inaugurating the Pocso Court on the first floor of district and sessions court building on Saturday.

Justice Nazeer said that criminal activities need to be curbed as it is a major threat to a healthy society. He said in the entire state and in the district, the ratio of both civil and criminal cases are in the ratio, 50:50. Sadly, in the northern parts of India, the cases are in the ratio of 30:70.

Justice Nazeer also observed that a society’s health is affected by bad counsel of advocates. High Court Judge Ashok G Nijagannanavar announced that a family court will be set up in Udupi.

MLC Bhojegowda said the Constitution was amended as many as 103 times. “Public should be aware of the amendments and should seek reasons for these amendments,” he said and promised to release Rs 2 lakh for the district Bar Association’s library.

District and Sessions Judge C M Joshi was also present.

Justice Nazeer also inaugurated the state-level volleyball and throwball tournament for advocates. Earlier, during the day, he visited Karkala and inspected the under-construction court building.