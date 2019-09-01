'Kail Muhurtha' observed with religious fervour

The 25th annual ‘Kail Muhurtha’ was observed by Codava National Council (CNC) at the Junior College Ground in Madikeri on Sunday.

Puja was offered to agricultural equipment, ‘Thok’ (gun) and ‘Peeche Katthi (sickle) on the occasion.

Later, a procession was taken out from Junior College road via Chowki, old bus stand, Kodava Samaja, T G Circle and Sudarshana Circle till Capital Village.

Speaking during a formal programme at Capital Village Auditorium later, CNC President N U Nachappa said that the Kodavas and Jamma landholders enjoy the special privilege of possession of guns, as per Sections 3 and 4 of the Indian Arms Act 1959.

“But, attempts are being made to snatch the special right from Kodavas,” he added.

He also mentioned that the gunshots are an integral part of Kodava rituals.

N U Nachappa further went on to urge the Central government to grant political autonomous status to Kodagu, to add Kodava tribe to the scheduled list of Indian Constitution and to grant permission to continue the right to own guns as per the law.

Kodava Samaja, Napoklu President Manu Muttappa and Kodava Samaja President Mandira Nanda were present.