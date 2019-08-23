‘Kail Muhurtha’ on September 1

Codava National Council (CNC) will organise the 25th annual ‘Kail Muhurtha’ at the Mand at Junior College Ground in Madikeri at 10.30 am on September 1.

CNC President N U Nachappa said that a puja will be offered to ‘Thok’ (gun), ‘Odi Katti’, ‘Peeche Katti’ and agricultural equipment on the occasion.

A procession will be taken out from Junior College Road to Capital Village, via Chowki - College road - SBI - Kohinoor Road - bus stand - GPO - Kodava Samaja - JT Circle route.

CNC members Kaliyanda Prakash, Katumaniyanda Umesh and Areyada Girish were present in the press meet.