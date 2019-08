Kannada Study Centre has been started in Kerala Central University at Periya in Kasargod.

The centre offers MA course in Kannada. The applicants can submit applications on or before August 20. Students from Karnataka will get a scholarship of Rs 25,000 from Kannada Development Authority.

For details, contact Prof B Shivaram Shetty at 9448952011 or Dr Swamy Kodihalli at 8217647108.