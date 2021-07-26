'Kargil Vijay Diwas' observed in Kodagu

'Kargil Vijay Diwas' observed in Kodagu

  Jul 26 2021
  updated: Jul 26 2021
Members of ABVP observe Kargil Vijay Diwas at the war memorial in Kodagu.

Kargil Vijay Diwas was observed in Kodagu district on Monday. Floral tributes were paid to the war memorials at General Thimayya Museum and near the Madikeri CMC.

Nagara Hitarakshana Vedike too observed Kargil Vijay Diwas. Vedike president Ravi Gowda, secretary Minaz Pravin, directors Lily, Prema and Farzana were present.

The City Congress also observed Kargil Vijay Diwas. KPCC secretary T P Ramesh, Kodagu district Mahila Congress president Surayya Abrar, City Mahila Congress president Fancy Parvathi, District Congress Committee general secretary P Suresh and others were present.

The valour of Indian soldiers and martyrs was remembered during a programme organised by Rotary Misty Hills.

During a programme organised by ABVP, Madikeri, floral tributes were paid at the war memorial at the General Thimayya Museum. C N Somesh spoke on the valour and sacrifice of the soldiers from Kodagu.

Veena Poovaiah, Chandra Udoth, ABVP Kodagu district organising secretary Veeresh Ajjannanavar and others were present.

