Karnataka: 10 test coronavirus positive in Udupi

As many as 10 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in Udupi district on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to187.

Fourteen people, including three children, who recovered from Covid-19, were discharged from Kundapur government hospital.

The results of 7,257 swab samples are pending. The district has 122 active cases and has reported one death. As many as 5,058 samples had tested negative among the 12,502 swab samples collected. Nine men were admitted to isolation wards for observation.

Containment zones

Two persons from Maharashtra who had returned home after completing institutional quarantine had tested positive for Covid-19 in Belapu and Inna villages in Udupi district. The officials sealed the houses of those who tested positive in Belapu and Inna.