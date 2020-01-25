Karnataka: A school with a difference in Galigandi

The Government Lower Primary School at Heradike in Galigandi has shown how a school can be changed with the help of donors and community participation.

Three years ago, the students who were entering the school, had to pass through cow dung and stray cattle which loitered on the school premises. The school has become a model for others, thanks to the efforts of teacher Madhusudan and headmaster Srinivas Murthy.

The school is celebrating the golden jubilee this year. The walls of the school building have been painted with a message to create awareness on environment conservation. It was Athigere Kumar, Samse High School Art teacher Salim Javed, Kiran Kumar and Horanadu School teachers who have painted the walls of the school with beautiful artwork.

Only 15 students are pursuing their studies in the school. They were wonderstruck at the beautiful artworks that had come up within a few days. Teacher Madhusudan’s teaching methodology has attracted the attention of the tribal students.

Madhusudan said, “Initially, we only purchased chairs and tables. Later, the local philanthropists came forward to donate teaching aid. Upasana Foundation of Samse, Vardhamanayya of Makkithale, Tangali Homestay, Marasanige gram panchayat and others have extended helping hand to the school.”

The school has been giving priority to conservation of the environment and has a nature club. The students have been nurturing over 100 plants. Even the vegetables for mid-day meals are supplied from the kitchen garden in the school, which is nurtured by the students.

The schoolchildren attend classes with great difficulty during monsoon. “We have been struggling to ensure that school is not closed down,” said Madhusudan.

The golden jubilee celebrations of the school will be organised soon. To open the school for modern teaching system, there is a need to introduce a smart class. The school also requires a 2000 litre capacity water tank. Even the roof of the school building is in deplorable condition, which needs to be repaired, he said.