Karnataka: Chikkaballapur man tests positive for coronavirus

An 18-year-old man tested positive for novel coronavirus on in Chikkaballapur Saturday. The number of coronavirus patients has now gone up to 18 in the district.

The fresh case has been reported after a gap of six days. The health department officials are trying ascertain ho the man, a resident of ward-20, contracted the virus. He has now been shifted to the district hospital.

On April 23, some youths of Chandanur village in Gauribidanur taluk caught and thrashed three persons when they were illegally transporting beef from Hindupur in Andhra Pradesh to Chikkaballapur. The trio were later handed over to the police.

After registering cases, the police kept them at isolation wards at the government hospital in Gauribidanur. Of the three, one person now tested positive.

After the incident, a total of 22 people, seven youths from Chandanur, eight police personnel and 5 Halaganahalli gram panchayat workers, have been quarantined.

The Gauribidanur rural police station building was disinfected as the three youths were kept at the building for a while.

On April 15, a 69-year-old man from Anjuman road died of Covid-19. Four people, who had come in contact with them, later tested positive for the virus.

So far, 12 people from Gauribidanur and six from Chikkaballapur tested positive.

Two of them, residents of Gauribidanur and Chikkaballapur, have died. The 11 others have been discharged after they recovered. At present, five people are being treated at the district hospital.