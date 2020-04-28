Mangaluru officials work to trace COVID-19 source

Karnataka: Mangaluru officials working to trace source of coronavirus

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 28 2020, 21:23 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2020, 00:22 ist
Representative image/Pixabay Image

The officials are tracing the source of coronavirus, reported at First Neuro Hospital in Mangaluru, by obtaining information about all the patients treated at the hospital.

All the seven cases, reported in the district since April 19, were connected in one way or other to the hospital. To know the source of the coronavirus, the officials are collecting information about inpatients and outpatients treated at the hospital since March 1.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The officials have collected information of 219 persons, who had undergone treatment at the hospital, from March 1 to 20. As many as 135 patients were from Karnataka. On April 20, 23 people had availed treatment as inpatients. Two of these patients are in ICU. The information on family members of the patients, and those who accompanied the patients are also being verified, said sources.

District health officer Dr Ramachandra Bayari said, "A patient, who was admitted to the hospital on March 18, was tested positive. The documents related to March 18 and other days are being verified. Detailed information is being collected. Many experts in teams are working on the information. Clear information will be available in the next three to four days." 

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Mangaluru
Karnataka
Healthcare

