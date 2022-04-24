Karunbithil music workshop from May 8 to 12

The eagerly-awaited Karunbithil music workshop will be organised in Karunbithil from May 8 to 12.

The annual music workshop, launched in 2000, was held every year regularly until 2019, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The 21st workshop will be held this year, veteran violinist Vittal Ramamurthy told reporters at Hotel Ocean Pearl.

This year, musicians Bombay Jayashree, Dr Rajkumar Bharati and Abhishek Raghuram, including others, will train the music students at the workshop.

Dr Rajkumar Bharati will teach the compositions by him on Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala. He is the great-grandson of famous composer Subrahmanya Bharati.

The inauguration will be held on the morning of May 8. A Guruvandana programme will be held on the evening of May 12, in the presence of senior art critic Mysuru

V Subrahmanya.

Stalwarts such as Dr M Balamuralikrishna, Umayalapuram K Shivaraman and Lalgudi G Jayaraman had been the resource persons in the Karunbithil workshops. Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari D Veerendra Heggade and Hemavathi V Heggade too had taken part as guests during the previous years, said Vittal Ramamurthy.

Those who take part in the camp will be provided with free accommodation and food. Music students may participate in the five-day workshop. For details, contact: Vishwas Krishna (9611308860).

Chandrika Vittal Ramamurthy, P Nityananda Rao, Prabhachandra Mayya, Vishwas Krishna and Srihari Vittal, among others, were present at the press meeting.