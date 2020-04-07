Kerala ambulances can enter DK after meeting criteria

  Apr 07 2020
The Dakshina Kannada district administration has decided to open the inter-state border at Talapady for ambulances from Kerala, that carry patients for emergency medical treatment in Mangaluru, after meeting a few criteria. 

According to Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh, permission will be accorded to only government-run ambulances to shift patients for emergency and road accident treatments in Mangaluru.

 A government doctor in Kasargod should certify that the said patient was not suffering from Covid-19 and the treatment required for the patient was not available in the hospitals in Kasargod. 

The ambulances that carry patients from Kasargod should be sanitized as per the guidelines of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Only one attendant with the patient, in addition to ambulance driver and paramedical staff, will be allowed in the ambulance, the deputy commissioner added.

