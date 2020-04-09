Kerala patients to be treated at Justice K S Hegde hospital near Manglauru

Kerala patient to be treated at hospital near Manglauru

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 09 2020, 09:22 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2020, 09:22 ist
Dakshina Kannada district administration has identified Justice K S Hegde Charitable Hospital at Deralakatte, on the outskirts of Mangaluru, for treating patients from Kerala, DC Sindhu B Rupesh said. With this, the patients from Kasargod are not allowed to get admitted in other hospitals in Mangaluru.

As per the condition laid down by district administration to allow the ambulance to cross the border at Talapady, a government doctor in Kasargod has to certify that the patient is a non-COVID-19 patient and that the treatment is not available in Kasargod. Accordingly, authorities from Kerala and DK district administration have deployed a team of doctors at the border.  

