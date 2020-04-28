KIOCL Ltd contributes Rs 10.10 cr to PM Cares Fund

M V Subba Rao, chairman-cum-managing director of KIOCL Limited (formerly Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Limited) said the company had contributed Rs 10.10 crore and also a day's salary of all employees amounting to Rs 23.72 lakh to PM Cares Fund.

An amount of Rs 15 lakh has been contributed to Karnataka CM Relief Fund to fight against Covid-19.

As per the appeal of the deputy commissioner, Dakshina Kannada district, Rs 4.46 lakh has been deposited to Food Corporation of India towards procurement of 200 quintals of rice, to provide food to migrant labourers, located in different areas of Dakshina Kannada district.

KIOCL Limited distributed PPEs, facemasks, sanitizers, hand gloves, food packets etc, to the needy in Bengaluru and Mangaluru.

KIOCL Ltd also sponsored grocery items and distributed them to BPL cardholders at Mukka area, near Mangaluru. A helping hand was also extended to 'Samvedhana', a home for destitutes at Mangaluru by sponsoring monthly grocery items and PPEs to children.

KIOCL Ltd, in association with Lions Kudremukh, distributed food grains to poor contract workers deployed at the KIOCL Township, Kavoor, and at the Pellet Plant, Mangaluru.

To support our community at Mangaluru during the lockdown, KIOCL Ltd, voluntarily extended free food services to all its employees and contract workers, as well as to government officials like police personnel, who were on official duty at Panambur, Kuloor, Kavoor and nearby areas and also to MESCOM employees, who were working at sub-station near the main entrance of Pellet Plant Unit, Panambur, during the lockdown.