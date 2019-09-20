‘Kodagra Sipayi’ movie to hit screens on Sept 24

‘Kodagra Sipayi’, a movie in Kodava language directed by Kottukattira Prakash, will be released on September 24.

Addressing the media here on Friday, Kodava Makkada Koota President Bollajira Ayyappa said that the movie release function will be held at Kodava Samaja in Virajpet at 10 am.

The programme will be presided over by Virajpet Kodava Samaja President Vanchira Vittal Nanaiah. MLC Mandepanda Sunil Subramani, former minister Meriyanda C Nanaiah and others will attend.

“The screening will be held in the Kodava Samaja buildings in the district. Also, arrangements will be made to screen the movie in Kodava Samaja buildings in Madikeri, Kutta, Moornadu and Madapura along with Mysuru and Bengaluru. The first show will be held at 10 am. The second and third shows will be held at 2 pm and 6.30 pm respectively. The movie is based on a novel and narrates the story of a soldier,” he added.

Actor, director and producer of the film Kottukattira Prakash Cariappa and writer Uluvangada Kaveri Udaya were present.