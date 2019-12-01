Kodagu DC visits Abhyath Mangala village

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy visited the site in Abhyath Mangala village where the encroachment is being cleared.

The process of clearing the encroachment of the government land bearing survey numbers 87/2 and 87/4 began on Saturday.

The deputy commissioner visited the site on Sunday, to watch the progress of the work. She also inspected the border of the encroached sites.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that the encroachments are being cleared to provide permanent rehabilitation for flood victims.

“After clearing the coffee plants, the town project director will earmark the sites for building houses. The sites will be later handed over to the beneficiaries who will be provided with houses through the housing schemes of the government. Currently, there are plans to construct temporary sheds,” added Annies Kanmani Joy.

Revenue department officials were present on the occasion.