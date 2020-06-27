Kodagu district admin appeals to patients to get tested

After a medical practitioner of Madikeri Health Care Centre (Scanning and Diagnostic Centre) tested positive for Covid-19, the district administration has appealed to all the patients who had visited him for treatment and are experiencing the symptoms of Covid-19 to visit the government hospital for a check-up.

For latest updates on Coronavirus pandemic, click here

All those who had availed treatment at the private clinic and district hospital in Madikeri from the doctor after June 10, should remain quarantined at home for 14 days. They have to get their nasal and throat swab tested at the nearest government hospital.