Kodagu district admin appeals to patients to get tested

Kodagu district admin appeals to patients to get tested

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Jun 27 2020, 19:53 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2020, 20:48 ist
Representative image.

After a medical practitioner of Madikeri Health Care Centre (Scanning and Diagnostic Centre) tested positive for Covid-19, the district administration has appealed to all the patients who had visited him for treatment and are experiencing the symptoms of Covid-19 to visit the government hospital for a check-up. 

For latest updates on Coronavirus pandemic, click here

All those who had availed treatment at the private clinic and district hospital in Madikeri from the doctor after June 10, should remain quarantined at home for 14 days. They have to get their nasal and throat swab tested at the nearest government hospital. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Madikeri Health Care Centre
COVID-19
Kodagu

What's Brewing

'Common childhood vaccine may lower Covid-19 severity'

'Common childhood vaccine may lower Covid-19 severity'

Extraterrestrial life in planets around nearby star?

Extraterrestrial life in planets around nearby star?

People of colour whose deaths inspired wave of protests

People of colour whose deaths inspired wave of protests

Locust attack: South, West Delhi asked to remain alert

Locust attack: South, West Delhi asked to remain alert

 