Kodagu records a rise in fresh Covid-19 cases

As the Covid-19 cases have begun to rise in the district again, Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy convened a meeting of officials from the health and medical education departments to discuss necessary precautionary measures to contain the spread of the virus.

Speaking at a meeting held at her office in Madikeri, Annies Kanmani Joy said that the Covid-19 cases have been increasing steadily in the district.

People need to be made aware about taking the proper precautionary measures, she added.

“Regarding Gram Panchayat elections, health workers must be deployed at every polling booth. The health of polling staff should be monitored with the help of thermal scanners on the days of mustering, de-mustering and the counting. Meanwhile, Covid Care Centres must be prepped up to handle the increase in cases,” she said.

The deputy commissioner asked the health and medical education department officials to hold discussions with technical experts and to disseminate information to their respective staff.

Infectious diseases expert Dr Mahesh said that there is a need to increase the collection of samples and to test throat and nasal swab samples in the district.

Between December 8 and 14, the district has recorded 110 fresh Covid-19 cases. As many as 51 cases are from Madikeri taluk, 46 from Somwarpet taluk and 16 from Virajpet.

Covid-19 cases are on a declining trend in Virajpet taluk. However, there is a 46% increase in the number of cases in Madikeri taluk and a 42% increase in cases in Somwarpet taluk.

“Primary contacts and those living in vulnerable regions should be extra careful and should take all precautionary measures,” he added.

RCH officer Dr Gopinath spoke on the procedures towards the administration of Covid-19 vaccine in the first phase, once the vaccine is available.

Additional Deputy Commissioner B R Roopa, District Health Officer Dr K Mohan, Family Welfare Officer Dr Anand, Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences Director Dr Cariappa and others were present.