Kodava Samaja, CNC welcome High Court decision on gun rights

Akhila Bharata Kodava Samaja and Codava National Council (CNC) have welcomed the judgement by the High Court to maintain the status quo on the gun rights of Kodava people and Jamma land holders.

Capt Chethan had filed Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against the gun right. The court, scrapping the PIL, has asked to maintain the existing condition.

Akhila Kodava Samaja president Matanda Monnappa, Akhila Kodava Samaja Pommakkada Parishat president Bacharaniyanda Ranu Appanna and Akhila Kodava Youth Wing president Chammatira Pravin have issued a press release, welcoming the High Court's order.

They stated that the Kodavas and Jamma land holders have been enjoying the Constitutional right to gun license, since the pre-independence era. 'Puja' is also offered to guns.

Codava National Council chairman N U Nachappa said that the right to own a gun, which is the cultural symbol of the Kodava community, cannot be snatched away by anyone.

He expressed his joy at the High Court’s order.

The CNC has been fighting for the rights of Kodavas and will continue to fight, he added.

Virajpet MLA K G Bopaiah said that the decision by the High Court complements the aspirations of the Kodava people.

Considering the valour of Kodavas and the history of Kodagu, he said he welcomes the judgement on behalf of the primitives of Kodagu, Arebhashe Gowda community, Amma Kodava community, Airi Community and all other communities holding jamma land.