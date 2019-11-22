Konkani movie ‘Benddkar’ sees good opening

The Konkani movie ‘Benddkar’ witnessed a successful first show at Big Cinemas in the city on Friday.

The first show in Mangaluru had a brief release programme organised by the producers.

Fr Andrew Leo D’Souza, parish priest, St Lawrence Church, Bondel, led the prayer and invoked blessings on the movie team and shows.

Wishing success to the movie, former legislator J R Lobo said that ‘Benddkar’ had already got huge appreciation in the UAE. “The team got good marks from the Konkani movie lovers who are residing abroad. The title itself says the movie is based on the life of a brass band artiste. ‘Benddkar’ is familiar among Konkani community and he is a part of Konkani culture. I think the movie also reflects our culture and life style along with the story of ‘Benddkar’,” he added.

Konkani Sahitya Academy former president Roy Castelino said, “The word ‘Bendkaar’ is common in the Konkani world. There was a time when, without ‘Benddkar’, no programme took place in the Konkani community. But now, time has changed. Brass band and its artistes are becoming a rarity in our society.”

On behalf of the movie team, actor Varsha Usgaonkar said, “I am happy that I am a part of the movie. All actors did justice to their roles and gave their best in the movie.”

The movie will be released in Israel on November 29 and in Mumbai on December 8. The movie is also dubbed in Goan Konkani dialect.

The story, screenplay, dialogues and direction of ‘Benddkar’ are done by Harry Fernandes, whose dream is to give importance to and highlight the ‘Benddkars’ whom the current generation has completely forgotten with the invasion of modern day DJs.

The cast of the movie includes Varsha Usgaonkar, Goa’s Prince Jacob, John D’Silva, Kevin D’Mello and Naisa Lotlekar.