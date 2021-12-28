Koragajjana Katte hundi desecrated

Koragajjana Katte hundi desecrated

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Dec 28 2021, 22:56 ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2021, 23:42 ist

A Koragajjana Katte hundi in Marnamikate was found desecrated by miscreants.

By placing condoms near the hundi of Koragajjana Katte miscreants had desecrated the place. The incident came to light on Tuesday.

Members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad urged police to arrest the miscreants who had desecrated the Koragajjana Katte. A case was registered at Pandeshwara police station. 

MLA D Vedavyas Kamath condemned the incident and urged police to arrest miscreants responsible for the desecration.

“We will not allow any communal violence in the coastal district,” he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Koragajjana Katte hundi
desecrated
Miscreants
Marnamikate

Related videos

What's Brewing

Shami 5th Indian fast bowler to claim 200 Test wickets

Shami 5th Indian fast bowler to claim 200 Test wickets

Run, rebuild, repeat as floods eat away indigenous land

Run, rebuild, repeat as floods eat away indigenous land

Healthcare, vaccine supply at cyber attack risk: Report

Healthcare, vaccine supply at cyber attack risk: Report

Egypt 'digitally unwraps' mummy of famed pharaoh

Egypt 'digitally unwraps' mummy of famed pharaoh

Major climate change pledges by India in 2021

Major climate change pledges by India in 2021

Why do we feel so ‘blah’ after Christmas?

Why do we feel so ‘blah’ after Christmas?

 