Koragajjana Katte hundi desecrated

A Koragajjana Katte hundi in Marnamikate was found desecrated by miscreants.

By placing condoms near the hundi of Koragajjana Katte miscreants had desecrated the place. The incident came to light on Tuesday.

Members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad urged police to arrest the miscreants who had desecrated the Koragajjana Katte. A case was registered at Pandeshwara police station.

MLA D Vedavyas Kamath condemned the incident and urged police to arrest miscreants responsible for the desecration.

“We will not allow any communal violence in the coastal district,” he added.