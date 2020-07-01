KPCC chief's installation ceremony to air live across state

The installation ceremony of D K Shivakumar as Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Chairman, will be aired live in 329 locations across the district on July 2, Dakshina Kannada District Congress Committee President and MLC K Harish Kumar said.

“The programme will be displayed on LED projectors in 7,831 locations across the state," he said.

Harish Kumar told reporters at the District Congress Committee office on Tuesday, that Shivakumar will officially assume the office of KPCC Chairman, at KPCC Bhavan in Bengaluru in the presence of senior leaders.

The programme will be organised by the district and block Congress committee offices in their respective jurisdictions. The party workers will read out the preamble of the Indian Constitution on the occasion, he added.

The district Congress committee president blamed the Central and state governments for being responsible for the increasing cases of Covid-19.