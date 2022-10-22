KPCC coordinator seeks action against FB comment

KPCC coordinator seeks action against FB comment in Mangaluru

Prathibha told media that the Facebook user Shyama Sudarshan Bhat Hosamoole had posted a lewd comment

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Oct 22 2022, 11:23 ist
  • updated: Oct 22 2022, 11:23 ist
Prathibha Kulai. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) coordinator and former corporator Prathibha Kulai has filed a complaint with Cyber Economic and Narcotics Crime (CEN) police against a Facebook user for posting objectionable comments to a video clipping of her participating in the protest against the toll gate in Surathkal.

Prathibha told media on Friday that the Facebook user Shyama Sudarshan Bhat Hosamoole had posted a lewd comment on a video shared by K R Shetty Adyarpadav.

Prathibha Kulai said that this is an attempt to defame her through social media posts. “I have filed a complaint with Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar,” she said.
The BJP in Dakshina Kannada is desperate and is trying to suppress our voice through malicious social media campaigns. The fight against the toll gate is apolitical, Prathibha said.

 

