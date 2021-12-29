Kreeda Bharati district sports meet on January 2

Kreeda Bharati, Mangaluru, will organise the district sports meet at Karavali Stadium on January 2.

Kreeda Bharati state president and former minister Nagaraja Shetty told reporters at Patrika Bhavan that the sports meet will be inaugurated by Alva’s Education Foundation (AEF) Chairman Dr M Mohan Alva at 10 am.

District sports meet chairman and Mangaluru South MLA D Vedavyas Kamath will preside over the programme. M P Nalin Kumar Kateel, Minister for Fisheries S Angara and others will also be present.

Prior to the inaugural programme, there will be a procession from PVS Circle to the stadium (from 9 am) and the valedictory programme will be held at 5.30 pm.

Various events such as Kabaddi (under 20 girls and boys), Shuttle badminton doubles (under 20 girls and boys), tug-of-war (men and women) and treasure hunt (open to all) will be held. Pro-Kabaddi matches will be held on a knock out basis.

One team each from taluk Kreeda Bharati units will take part in all events. The enrolment will be done by the taluk Kreeda Bharati presidents and executive committee members. The entries of the selected participants will be sent by the taluk presidents, along with the Aadhaar card of the participants.

For details, participants may contact 7760909335.

An exhibition of paintings by artists from Karavali Chitrakala Chavadi and Mahalasa School of Arts will be held on the occasion, said Shetty.