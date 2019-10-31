KRS names 10 candidates for MCC polls

The Karnataka Rashtra Samithi (KRS) has finalised the names of its candidates for 10 wards of the Mangaluru City Corporation, its state president Ravikrishna Reddy said on Wednesday.

The candidates include Kabeer Katipalla (Ward 3 – Katipalla East), Shanthi Nagaraj (Ward 4 – Katipalla Krishnapura), Avil R D’Souza (Ward 13 – Kunjathbail North), Avinash D’Souza (Ward 22 – Kadri Padavu), Hary Praveen (Ward 24 – Derebail South), Usha Shetty (Ward 26 – Derebail West), Vincent D’Costa (Ward 31 – Bejai), Shawn Pinto (Ward 33 – Kadri South), Clara Saldanha (Ward 36 – Padavu East) and Deviprasad Bajilakeri (Ward 43 – Kudroli).

He said, “We will field candidates without any criminal background. We will select the remaining candidates by Thursday noon.”

Fighting corruption

Speaking further, Reddy said, “At a time when two-thirds of Karnataka are hit by drought and flood, Congress, BJP and JD(S) leaders are mired in corruption. It is because of these political parties that anti-socials are being elected as representatives. The KRS will emerge as an alternative to these major political parties in Karnataka.”

The president said that building and strengthening a clean and corruption-free political party is not a challenge but a necessity in today’s situation.

KRS state vice president Amrith Shenoy said that the KRS would fight against all illegalities in the state. “The atmosphere in the country is disappointing. Job opportunities have reduced in the country,” he added.

“The BJP, Congress and JD(S) are engaged is seeking tickets based on caste. Priority should be given to honest people to contest. KRS can bring in a change in society,” stated Shenoy.

Campaign

KRS will focus on crowd funding to meet its expenses.

“The party will take up ‘One Vote One Note’ campaign in Mangaluru on November 4 and 5. All those who donate money should write their names. Those who wish to give above Rs 2,000 should make cheque payments only. Also, people who wish to give more than Rs 20,000 should furnish their PAN,” said the president and added, “We will submit account for each rupee collected from the people.”

Although the party was launched in August in Bengaluru, units had been set up in 10 districts. The membership drive will be initiated shortly, he announced.

“Using technology, we will take the Smart City project forward. The party also aims to bring in transparency in MCC administration, check pilferage and losses in the tax collection,” said Reddy.

“In addition, the party will work towards uninterrupted water supply, scientific disposal of garbage and setting up of ward committees if elected to power in Mangaluru,” the party president declared.