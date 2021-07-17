KSISF personnel deployed at Harangi reservoir for security

Karnataka State Industrial Security Force (KSISF) has been deployed to provide security to Harangi reservoir, one of the major reservoirs in Kodagu.

As many as 23 personnel of the Karnataka State Industrial Security Force will guard the reservoir.

Water from the reservoir irrigates 1.65 lakh hectares of farmland in Kodagu, Hassan and Mysuru districts. The maximum height of the reservoir is 2,859 feet and it has the capacity to store 8.5 tmcft water.

Under the guidance of K S Chandrashekar, there is one PSI, three head constables and other personnel in the Industrial Security Force. The personnel are being deployed at the main gate, upper gate and near the powerhouse.

In the past, DR police personnel were deployed for security. DR police personnel, civil police and private security personnel were providing security to both the right and left canals of the reservoir. Now, in the interest of the security of the reservoir, KSISF personnel have been deployed.

KSISF personnel will keep a vigil till the end of the right canal. Parking of vehicles has been arranged at the entrance of the reservoir. Visitors have to avail permission from the irrigation department to enter near the reservoir.

Now, with the deployment of KSISF personnel, permission from the head of KSISF is also required for private vehicles.

The deployment of KSISF personnel has put an end to the illegal activities in and around the backwaters of the Harangi reservoir, said the public.

All those who enter inside the reservoir area are screened and the registration number of the vehicles and information of the tourists are also documented by the personnel.