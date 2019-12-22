KSRTC incurs Rs 2.15-cr loss in DK

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has incurred a loss of Rs 2.15 crore in the Mangaluru and Puttur divisions, following the imposition of curfew and disruption in bus services in the last three days.

The loss estimated in the Mangaluru division itself is Rs 1.4 crore in three days, Arun S N, Mangaluru divisional controller of KSRTC, told DH.

‘Complete disruption’

The operation of buses within and outside the district – including Kasargod, Dharmasthala, Davangere, Chennai, Thirupathi, Bengaluru, and Mysuru – was disrupted completely on Friday.

On Thursday, however, the services of buses travelling from Mangaluru to farther destinations were provided by KSRTC, said the divisional controller.

“Nearly 250 of the 530 buses that operate from the Mangaluru division on the long route buses. The services of all these buses were disrupted due to imposition of curfew and the untoward incidents in the district on Friday. The KSRTC operated its buses to Bengaluru and Mysuru with police protection on Saturday night,” said Arun.

Speaking further, he said, “All the buses will depart simultaneously from Mangaluru to pre-empt incidents of stone pelting between Mangaluru and Uppinangady.”

Rs 75-lakh loss in Puttur

Nagendra, Puttur divisional controller of KSRTC, has estimated the loss at Rs 75 lakh due to disruption in operation of buses.

“The KSRTC operated its long-route buses from Puttur on Friday night. The services to other parts of the district were, however, disrupted due to the bandh and the untoward incidents. On Saturday, the Puttur division operated its buses to all parts of the district except Mangaluru,” Nagendra said.

Dilraj Alva of the Dakshina Kannada Bus Operators’ Association (DKBOA) said that the loss incurred by the city bus operators in the last two days is around Rs 75 lakh.

Shorter trips

“On an average, buses collect Rs 10,000 a day, keeping aside the diesel and spare part expenses. There are 300-odd city buses operating in Mangaluru to different destinations, all of which had to remain off

the roads on Friday and Saturday. Some bus services even had to cut short their trips on Thursday evening, after the protest turned violent,” said Alva.

“With the relaxation of curfew on Sunday, the city buses will be operated as before in Mangaluru,” Alva added.