Kudroli Sri Gokarnanatha Temple is distributing 300 quintals of rice among the needy. Of which, already, 268 quintals of rice have been distributed. In addition, meals is being supplied to 1000 people daily from the temple with the help of Kalpa Trust.

The temple had started distributing rice on the advice of former union minister B Janardhan Poojary.

Initially, it was decided to distribute 100 quintals of rice. However, the demand increased gradually, said Temple Treasurer Padmaraj R.