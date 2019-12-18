Kundapur hospital's CMO transferred to Kodagu

Close on the heels of Sujatha's (27) death during delivery, the chief medical officer of Kundapur taluk government hospital was transferred to Kodagu district.

Sujatha from Ankadakatte, Kundapur died due to excessive bleeding after giving birth to a girl baby on December 15. Sujatha's husband Sudhir Devadiga and family had blamed medical negligence as the cause of Sujatha's death.

Following the order from the Health Department, Dr Robert Rebello, serving as chief medical officer at the Kundapur government hospital was transferred to the primary health centre at Cherambane in Kodagu district.

Dr Rebello is facing action for the second time. He was suspended from service recently following complaints. However, he had succeeded in getting a stay order against his suspension from Karnataka Administrative Tribunal (KAT).

He reported to duty at the taluk government hospital in Kundapur on December 10. Deputy Secretary in the health department, N Laxman, issued the orders transferring Dr Rebello to Kodagu.

Dr Udayashankar, who served as medical officer of the hospital and was working as general surgeon in the same hospital, was appointed as acting CMO.