‘Kusha’ yet to return to Dubare camp

The 26-year-old Kusha, a tamed elephant at Dubare Elephant Camp, which went to graze inside the forest three days ago has not returned back. The elephant was also in search of a mate when it went inside the forest.

Mahouts and Forest Department officials are in search of the elephant.

Elephants Kusha and Lava were caught during Operation Elephant at Betekadu in Virajpet taluk two years ago. The elephants were tamed at the camp. Now, Kusha leaving behind Lava is wandering inside the forest in search of a suitable mate.

The elephants that are in musth stage normally stay back in the forest for two days. However, Kusha has not returned to the camp for the last three days.

Mahout Mani, Kavadiga Ravi and Forest Department officials are in search of the elephant fearing that it might have entered into strife with other elephants inside the forest.

Dubare Deputy RFO Ranjan said, “Kusha has not been traced. He would have been wandering inside the forest in search of a mate. Efforts are being made to trace the elephant with the help of other tamed elephants from the

camp.”

It may be recalled that tamed elephant Gopi which was in musth stage had escaped from the camp a few months ago and the mahouts and Forest Department officials had to struggle to get the elephant back.