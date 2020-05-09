Lab to test COVID-19 samples by month-end: Ravi

Lab to test COVID-19 samples by month-end: Ravi

DHNS
DHNS, Chikkamagaluru,
  • May 09 2020, 21:10 ist
  • updated: May 09 2020, 21:55 ist

District In-charge Minister C T Ravi said that a laboratory to test Covid-19 samples will be set up in the district by month-end.

Speaking at an interaction organised by the Press Club at Zilla Panchayat hall, he said, "The district is in the green zone. Hence, there was no hurry to set up the lab. The samples from the district were sent to Hassan and Shivamogga for testing. There were only three labs in the state in the first week of March. Now, 29 labs have been set up. By month-end, the testing lab will come up in the district." 

A district-level meeting will be convened shortly to discuss tourism policy. After consulting experts, a comprehensive plan will be prepared for the district for the generation of employment and setting up of industries.

