Labourer injured in elephant attack

Labourer injured in elephant attack

DHNS
DHNS, Siddapura,
  • May 05 2021, 23:21 ist
  • updated: May 05 2021, 23:46 ist
The injured labourer was admitted to the district hospital.

A labourer was seriously injured when a wild elephant attacked the labourers who were on their way to a plantation in Baradi village.

Surendra (50), is the injured labourer.

Surendra and Janardana were riding on a motorbike on Wednesday morning. The wild elephant confronted them and attacked them near a plantation in Baradi.

Surendra suffered injuries on his hand and shoulder. Another rider fled from the spot.

Surendra was admitted to the district hospital after being provided first aid at the Community Health Centre in Siddapura.

The villagers said that the wild elephant menace is on the rise in Baradi, Abhyatmangala and Valnuru.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

labourer injured
Elephant attack
Kodagu

Related videos

What's Brewing

Woman from Mali gives birth to 9 babies in Morocco

Woman from Mali gives birth to 9 babies in Morocco

Explained | How the IPL bio-bubble was breached

Explained | How the IPL bio-bubble was breached

'Romantic solution' to save endangered white abalone

'Romantic solution' to save endangered white abalone

Meet the headmaster tackling Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy

Meet the headmaster tackling Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy

Mamata takes oath as Bengal CM for 3rd consecutive term

Mamata takes oath as Bengal CM for 3rd consecutive term

 