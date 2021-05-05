Labourer injured in elephant attack

A labourer was seriously injured when a wild elephant attacked the labourers who were on their way to a plantation in Baradi village.

Surendra (50), is the injured labourer.

Surendra and Janardana were riding on a motorbike on Wednesday morning. The wild elephant confronted them and attacked them near a plantation in Baradi.

Surendra suffered injuries on his hand and shoulder. Another rider fled from the spot.

Surendra was admitted to the district hospital after being provided first aid at the Community Health Centre in Siddapura.

The villagers said that the wild elephant menace is on the rise in Baradi, Abhyatmangala and Valnuru.