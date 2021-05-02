Lack of demand: Special train services cancelled

Lack of demand: Special train services cancelled

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 02 2021, 23:21 ist
  • updated: May 02 2021, 23:26 ist

Due to a reduction in passenger demand in view of the Covid-19 situation, Konkan Railway Corporation Limited has temporarily cancelled special trains.

Train no. 09260 Bhavnagar - Kochuveli Special Weekly Express is fully cancelled from May 4 until further orders. Train no. 09259 Kochuveli - Bhavnagar Special Weekly Express has been cancelled from May 6.  

Train no. 06211 Yeswanthpur - Karwar Tri-weekly Express Special is partially cancelled between Mangaluru Junction and Karwar from May 3. The train will run up to Mangaluru Junction.

Train no. 06212 Karwar - Yeswanthpur Tri-weekly Express Special is partially cancelled between Karwar and Mangaluru Junction from May 4. The train will originate from Mangaluru Junction instead of Karwar.

