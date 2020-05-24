Landslide at Jambale

A minor landslide from a hillock near Jambale has created fear among the residents on Sunday.

The villagers said at around noon, they heard a huge sound near Kattinavari Taleya Doddahonda on the other side of River Bhadra.

"About four loads of soil mixed with stones have slid from the hillock," said Suresh, a resident of Birekal Makki.

A landslide had occurred at the hillock last year, during the rainy season. Fear has gripped three families who are residing at the foothills of the hillock at Konemane and Tumbebailu.