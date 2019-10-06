‘Landslide, flood destroyed 100 acre of reserve forest’

The Forest department has estimated that heavy rain coupled with landslides and floods on the foothills of Charmadi Ghats in Belthangady in the month of August has destroyed 100 acres of reserve forest.

The department had conducted a survey using drone camera to assess the destruction of the forest.

A majority of the landslides had occurred in the steep hilly ranges of the forest where water still flows. It was difficult for the forest department officers and staff to visit the spot and conduct a survey to assess the damage. Hence, drone was used for videographing the entire damaged area.

Mangaluru division Deputy Conservator of Forest V Karikalan said, “The landslide-affected area was videographed using drone camera. The footage were verified and the area where forest was damaged was identified. Based on the photo and video clippings, we have estimated extent of forest destroyed in the natural calamity. It is estimated that 100 acres of forest land have been damaged.”

He said, “Major landslides had occurred in Hosamata-Kannarpady reserve forest area. Hosamata bridge too has been washed away. Using high quality camera in Drone, the entire affected area was photographed. We could see landslides and flood-affected areas”.

“The exact estimate of the damage will be known only after visiting the spot and conducting a survey using GPS. The landslide-affected areas inside the forest have developed steep trenches and ravine. Water continues to gush in these rivulets inside the forest. As a result, we could not visit the spot. The officials are likely to visit after a month”, he said.

The landslides and floods in different parts of Dakshina Kannada district have damaged forest area.

In the fury of the flood, 1,014 huge driftwood that washed ashore have been identified by the forest department. Several huge trees are buried inside the soil, which are yet to be identified, he said.

According to a preliminary study, the loss incurred by the department in landslides and flood is estimated at Rs 5 crore.

The department has submitted a report to the state government and has sought funds to take up relief works to check preventive measures inside the reserve forest.