Last rites performed of 2 killied in Mangaluru firing

Two persons who were killed in the police firing on Thursday, were buried on Friday evening.

The bodies of Jaleel (42) of Khandak and Nauseen (23) of Kudroli were handed over the families after post mortem.

Jaleel’s funeral was held at Khandak while Nauseen’s was held at Kudroli.

Relatives said Jaleel had escorted his two children safely to their house in Bunder.

The relatives charged that on hearing the commotion, Jaleel had stepped out of the house only to be felled by a bullet. Jallel used to eke out a living by selling fish in Bunder.

Nauseen from Kudroli was working as a mechanic in Bunder. Nauseen after offering prayers at the mosque in Bunder had stepped out to be hit by a bullet.

Earlier in the day, the post Morten formalities were completed in the presence of Mangaluru Assistant Commissioner and tahasildar at District Wenlock Hospital mortuary.

Leaders, including former minister U T Khader, MLCs Ivan D’Souza, B M Farooq and former MLA B A Moideen Bava, paid their last respects to the departed souls at the mortuary.

The bodies with police security were first taken to Falnir and then to their respective houses for the funeral.