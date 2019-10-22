'Launch philatelic clubs with postal dept’s help'

Schools can approach the Department of Posts to launch philatelic clubs in schools to promote philately as a hobby among the students, Mangaluru Division Senior Superintendent of Post Offices N Sriharsha said.

“Presently, only two to three philatelic clubs are active in Mangaluru division,” he said.

Speaking to mediapersons on Tuesday, he said the department would organise workshops and seminars in schools to draw students to the art of stamp collection. Students will be informed about the advantages of stamps collection, he said.

They can also avail ‘Deen Dayal SPARSH’ (scholarship for promotion of aptitude and research in stamps as a hobby) Yojana scholarship scheme by becoming members of the club. The students will be encouraged to write letters, Sriharsha added.

In philatelic club, the schoolchildren will also be taught on how to prepare an exhibit based on a theme. The Department of Posts had launched the Deen Dayal SPARSH Yojana scholarship scheme to award children in the category of Standard VI to IX.

Under the scheme, scholarship will be awarded to students who have good academic record and are pursuing philately as a hobby.

Karnataka Circle has a quota of 40 scholarships. A year ago, scholarships were awarded to two students under Mangaluru division, he added.

'Rs 10 lakh revenue'

‘Karnapex 2019’, a state-level philatelic exhibition held recently in the city, was a huge success, Sriharsha declared at a press meet held in Anche Bhavan on Tuesday.

The Department of Posts generated a total revenue of Rs 10 lakh from the sale of stamps and special covers. Ten special covers were released during the Karnapex. As many as 2,000 covers of each of the special covers were printed. About 1,000 each of the special covers were sold. There was good response for ‘My Stamps’ which provided an opportunity for people to print their photographs on the customised stamp at the Karnapex venue.

He said those looking for a way to add a special touch to wedding anniversary or birthday celebrations then they can get personalised stamps featuring their photographs at head post offices in Pandeshwar, Udupi and Puttur. By paying Rs 300, one will get a sheet of ‘My Stamp’ with 12 stamps.